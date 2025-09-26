Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Grows Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 467.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

GE Vernova Trading Down 3.5%

GEV stock opened at $606.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $622.39 and a 200-day moving average of $486.60. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.07 and a 12-month high of $677.29. The company has a market cap of $165.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.22, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.87.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEV. Guggenheim lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Melius Research set a $740.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.35.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

