Waste Management, Inc. $WM Stake Increased by Evergreen Private Wealth LLC

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 2.2% of Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 69.0% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $217.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.69 and a 52-week high of $242.58.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on WM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.