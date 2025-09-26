Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SHG opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04. Shinhan Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,682 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 21,727 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 2,895.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 45,521 shares during the period. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

