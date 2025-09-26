Falcon Wealth Planning Sells 485 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Falcon Wealth Planning reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Novem Group lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.78.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $152.18 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.74. The company has a market cap of $356.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at $50,228,106.25. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,221.72. This represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

