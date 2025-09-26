Embree Financial Group Sells 43 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Embree Financial Group lowered its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rothschild Redb raised Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.06.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,960,165 in the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $291.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.48. The stock has a market cap of $827.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

