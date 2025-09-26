QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Bought by Novem Group

Novem Group lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,554 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Novem Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,291 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $169.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.76. The company has a market cap of $183.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Bank of America dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Arete upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

