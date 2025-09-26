Evergreen Private Wealth LLC Has $81,000 Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MontVue Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 5,212 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 18.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $195.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research increased their price target on Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.06.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,092 shares of company stock worth $32,960,165. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $291.28 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $827.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.43 and a 200-day moving average of $199.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

