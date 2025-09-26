Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IAS. Barclays raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lowered Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial lowered Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.30 price objective on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Integral Ad Science from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.79%.The firm had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.02 million. Integral Ad Science has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 14,904 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $123,852.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 379,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,115.96. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 35,073 shares of company stock worth $289,641 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the first quarter worth about $42,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 1,248.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

