Parallel Advisors LLC Has $69,000 Stock Position in Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everus Construction Group were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECG. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Everus Construction Group during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 76,252 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Everus Construction Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everus Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Everus Construction Group by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,247 shares during the last quarter.

Get Everus Construction Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Everus Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Everus Construction Group from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Everus Construction Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Everus Construction Group from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everus Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Everus Construction Group Stock Performance

NYSE ECG opened at $79.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.25.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $921.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 5.07%.Everus Construction Group’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Everus Construction Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.