Rhumbline Advisers Sells 16,946 Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. $AEVA

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,946 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Aeva Technologies were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 16,228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,600,000 after buying an additional 5,849,249 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Aeva Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $781,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 308.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AEVA opened at $16.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $911.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.00.

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 287.71% and a negative net margin of 2,178.31%.The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aeva Technologies news, CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 36,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $505,880.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 774,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,681,917.60. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mina Rezk sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $3,370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,236,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,630,298.12. This represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 818,822 shares of company stock valued at $13,961,215 in the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

