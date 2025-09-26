ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $10,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGUS. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 51,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGUS stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

