Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR is Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up 4.4% of Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.72. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

