Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $28,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

