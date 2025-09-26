Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Reduces Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,834,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,534 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,677,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,956,000 after buying an additional 1,415,798 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,074,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,801,000 after buying an additional 1,166,451 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,099,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,398,000 after buying an additional 1,175,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,777,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,388,000 after buying an additional 839,677 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $44.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

