Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,834,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,094,000 after buying an additional 6,059,534 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,677,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,798 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,074,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,451 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,099,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,777,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,677 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $43.47 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $44.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

