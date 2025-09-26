Voya Investment Management LLC Has $594,000 Stock Position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. $JANX

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,240 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JANX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 1,574.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 2,402.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 6,928.6% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JANX opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.87. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.73 and a one year high of $71.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.84.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JANX shares. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

