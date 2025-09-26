ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $40.14 Million Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 791,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,728 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $40,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.