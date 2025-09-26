Mather Group LLC. Has $885,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,424 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 6.1%

FCX stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.