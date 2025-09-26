Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 1,374 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 32.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $130.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.04. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Green sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. This represents a 52.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,191,981 shares of company stock worth $418,740,215. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

