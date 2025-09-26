Farther Finance Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.9% during the second quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.7% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 5.6% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management boosted its stake in Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $113.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.55. The stock has a market cap of $104.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.49%.

In other Prologis news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

