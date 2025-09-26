Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF $FFLC Shares Bought by Novem Group

Novem Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC – Free Report) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,877 shares during the period. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF comprises 2.9% of Novem Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Novem Group’s holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF were worth $23,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 313.3% during the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 185.7% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the first quarter worth about $230,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FFLC opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $813.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.94. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $37.32 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (FFLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed core portfolio of large-cap stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors. FFLC was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is issued by Fidelity.

