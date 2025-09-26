Blue Oak Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF $DFSB

Blue Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF comprises about 9.2% of Blue Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blue Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF were worth $17,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DFSB stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.00.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

