Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Purchases 1,206 Shares of Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock opened at $267.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.32. The company has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.62 and a 52-week high of $286.04.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.51 per share, for a total transaction of $167,106.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,640,663.03. This trade represents a 3.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total transaction of $225,378.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,165.28. This trade represents a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

