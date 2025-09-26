AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Cuts Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3,651.5% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $259,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.06.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:DE opened at $467.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. Deere & Company has a one year low of $387.03 and a one year high of $533.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.74. The stock has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.29 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

