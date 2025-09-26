A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $215,000 in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,260 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,371,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,298,928,000 after buying an additional 558,243 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,179,011 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $334,321,000 after acquiring an additional 49,156 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP lifted its position in Illumina by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,829,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $303,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,449 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,909,228 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $230,818,000 after acquiring an additional 996,589 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 361.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,121,585 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $165,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,093 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN opened at $92.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Daiwa America downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered Illumina from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $110.00 price target on Illumina and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.06.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

