Patron Partners LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,063,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,355,546,000 after acquiring an additional 185,671 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,876,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,227,258,000 after purchasing an additional 286,253 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,815,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,254,000 after purchasing an additional 35,075 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 61,215.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,549,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,046,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.3%

DE opened at $467.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.74. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $387.03 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The company has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Melius Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.06.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

