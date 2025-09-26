Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 110.1% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Deere & Company by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Deere & Company by 3,651.5% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylvest Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $467.43 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $387.03 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $490.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Melius Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.06.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

