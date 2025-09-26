Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Price Performance
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $218.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,997,911 shares of company stock worth $4,989,630,574 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.04.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
