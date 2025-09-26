Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Purchases 16,831 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF $VGUS

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGUS – Free Report) by 340.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL owned approximately 0.64% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGUS. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,001,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Avalon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,467,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGUS opened at $75.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.42. Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.2403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF (VGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Short Treasury index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VGUS was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.