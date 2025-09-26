CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 612.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. Citigroup upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $298.00 target price on CME Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.14.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $268.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.94 and a 52-week high of $290.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.80. The company has a market capitalization of $96.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $102,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 7,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,962. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total value of $98,475.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,463.64. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,043 shares of company stock worth $3,527,956 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.