Blue Oak Capital LLC Sells 42,640 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

Blue Oak Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,640 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for 2.1% of Blue Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Blue Oak Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,801.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth $124,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Up 19.1%

Shares of DIHP stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $30.02.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

