Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 353,389 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF $JPEF

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF makes up about 3.5% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.13% of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF worth $49,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPEF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JPEF opened at $73.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $55.46 and a 12 month high of $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.84.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.