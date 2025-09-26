Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 326.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,496 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 59,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 26.2%

BATS:DFIC opened at $32.37 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.