Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.75.

Nordson Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $221.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.29 and a 200 day moving average of $208.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Corporation has a 1 year low of $165.03 and a 1 year high of $266.86.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $741.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.04 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.