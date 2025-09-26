Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 1,439 Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,439 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,997,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,630,574. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.04.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $218.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

