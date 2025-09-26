Crown Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF $AUGW

Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Price Performance

AUGW stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $122.43 million, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (AUGW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGW was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

