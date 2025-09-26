Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF $OMAH

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF (NYSEARCA:OMAH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 759,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,652,000. VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF makes up about 1.1% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Separately, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $429.62 million and a PE ratio of 17.41. VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $20.87.

VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF Company Profile

The VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF (OMAH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a narrow portfolio of securities selected from Berkshire Hathaway positions, while employing a covered call strategy. Index constituents primarily consist of US large-cap stocks OMAH was launched on Mar 5, 2025 and is issued by VistaShares.

