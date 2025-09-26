PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD Shares Acquired by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,813,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,260 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises 4.9% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning owned approximately 0.78% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $48,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

