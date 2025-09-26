Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,539 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,113,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 25,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of American International Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.70.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.