12,759 Shares in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD Acquired by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,799,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,807,000 after buying an additional 1,691,854 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,489,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,294,000 after purchasing an additional 722,451 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,056,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,026 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,718,000 after purchasing an additional 570,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,341,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,060,000 after purchasing an additional 676,475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PYLD opened at $26.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

