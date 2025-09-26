Brave Asset Management Inc. Takes $60,000 Position in Prairie Operating Co. $PROP

Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prairie Operating by 13.6% in the second quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prairie Operating in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Prairie Operating in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Prairie Operating in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,678,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Prairie Operating in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prairie Operating from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Prairie Operating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prairie Operating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Prairie Operating from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Prairie Operating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Prairie Operating Stock Down 6.5%

NASDAQ:PROP opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. Prairie Operating Co. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.15.

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Prairie Operating Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan H. Gray purchased 218,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $457,536.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 466,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,470.86. This trade represents a 88.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 442,480 shares of company stock worth $937,103 in the last 90 days. 15.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prairie Operating Company Profile

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

