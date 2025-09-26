Blue Oak Capital LLC Has $6.83 Million Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Blue Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,989 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises 3.6% of Blue Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Blue Oak Capital LLC owned 0.11% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,799,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,807,000 after buying an additional 1,691,854 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,489,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,294,000 after buying an additional 722,451 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,056,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after buying an additional 1,463,026 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,718,000 after purchasing an additional 570,359 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,341,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,060,000 after purchasing an additional 676,475 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $26.96.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.