First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $141.05 and last traded at $140.29, with a volume of 46654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $0.1077 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQEW. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,946,000. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,727,000 after purchasing an additional 68,853 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,684,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,618 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

