First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $141.05 and last traded at $140.29, with a volume of 46654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.72.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $0.1077 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Down 0.6%
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.05.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
