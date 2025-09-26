Norden Group LLC Makes New Investment in CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAVA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CAVA Group by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,519,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,727 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CAVA Group by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,394,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CAVA Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,065,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,180 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the 1st quarter valued at $72,800,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CAVA Group by 2,072.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 852,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,681,000 after acquiring an additional 813,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.61. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $172.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.65 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 12.98%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $76.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $95.00 price objective on CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.41.

CAVA Group Company Profile



CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

