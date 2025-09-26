Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of CAH opened at $149.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.09. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.98 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Argus set a $189.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $4,192,809.94. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,293.14. The trade was a 64.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $6,187,191.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 26,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,969.70. The trade was a 61.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

