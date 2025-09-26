iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF $ICOP Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.80% of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICOP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 151,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Price Performance

ICOP opened at $35.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $83.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $36.01.

About iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF

The iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (ICOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-capitalization weighted index composed of stocks of copper and metal ore mining companies globally. Stocks are quantitatively screened to identify stocks with significant revenue tied to this space ICOP was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

