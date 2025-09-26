Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,084 shares during the quarter. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $24,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,700.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 111,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the period.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 3.7%

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $85.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $46.83 and a 52 week high of $96.62.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

