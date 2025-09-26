Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF $JPRE

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPRE. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $251,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $452.45 million, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.47.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

