Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Sells 223 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Postrock Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $116,464.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 158,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,551,841.02. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $67.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average of $64.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

