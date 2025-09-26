Falcon Wealth Planning Buys 399 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in AT&T were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 78,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,397,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,597,000 after buying an additional 804,740 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,522,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,444,000 after buying an additional 1,557,431 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $202.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

